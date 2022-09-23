Oppenheimer & Close LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Corning comprises 3.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

GLW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

