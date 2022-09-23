Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in ENGlobal were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,534. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENG. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

