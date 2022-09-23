Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

