Orbit Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.98 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $82.98 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

