Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.