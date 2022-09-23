Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

