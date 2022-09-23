OVR (OVR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.71 Million

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One OVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OVR

OVR’s genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,782,118 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

