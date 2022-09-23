Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 32,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

