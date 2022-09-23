Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

