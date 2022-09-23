Pakcoin (PAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,864.00

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $255,924.85 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00288570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001051 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032650 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,931,004 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

