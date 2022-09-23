Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 449,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 693,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

