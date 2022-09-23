Paramount Global (PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 3rd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ PARAA traded down 0.64 on Friday, reaching 22.76. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of 23.40 and a 12 month high of 44.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

