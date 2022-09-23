Pawtocol (UPI) Market Capitalization Tops $11.55 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

