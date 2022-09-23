PayAccept 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,304.00 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 170.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, PayAccept has traded up 109.7% against the US dollar. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $415,306.00 and $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.