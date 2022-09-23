PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 320,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 181,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

