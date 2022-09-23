PDS Planning Inc Buys New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

