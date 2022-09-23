PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.