PDS Planning Inc Has $236,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,462,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.