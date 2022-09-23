PDS Planning Inc Has $477,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

NYSE CRM opened at $150.15 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 278.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

