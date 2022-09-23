PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

