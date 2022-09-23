PDS Planning Inc Sells 188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.