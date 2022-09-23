Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 10%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.77. 339,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,317,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,907,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

