Peanut Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $113,811.58 and $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.01816698 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00138443 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.