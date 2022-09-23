Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $794.13

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.13 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 907.80 ($10.97). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 887 ($10.72), with a volume of 1,629,416 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 860.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

