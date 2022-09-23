Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

