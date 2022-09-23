Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 14,602 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 2.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,134. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,708 shares of company stock worth $2,561,152. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

