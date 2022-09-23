Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 990,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,442. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

