Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 25,787 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 576,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,103. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

