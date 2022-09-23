Peony (PNY) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Peony has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 346,466,367 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.