Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

