Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.26.

CYBR stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 11,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

