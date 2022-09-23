Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

