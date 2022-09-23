Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWS stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

