Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $462,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.