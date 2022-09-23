Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 59,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

