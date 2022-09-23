Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $520.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

