Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 277,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.