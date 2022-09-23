Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

