Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.27. 19,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.82 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $272.79 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

