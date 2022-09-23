Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 439,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,716. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

