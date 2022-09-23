Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $15.83. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 189 shares traded.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
