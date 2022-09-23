Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

