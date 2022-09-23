Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($9.24).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 621.52. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

