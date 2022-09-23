Phore (PHR) Trading Down 19% This Week

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Phore has a market capitalization of $221,063.83 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00687840 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007911 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000229 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,953,758 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.