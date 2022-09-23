Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,388,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

