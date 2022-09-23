Pilot (PTD) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Pilot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Pilot has a market cap of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pilot

Pilot was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pilot’s official website is p.td.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

