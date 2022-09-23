PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.10

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 105665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

