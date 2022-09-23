Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Ping Identity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 36.2% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 985,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 262,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,977,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,014 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

