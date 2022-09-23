Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

