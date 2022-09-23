Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,989. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04.

