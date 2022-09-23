Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $636,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,247,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 439,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129,548 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,659. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

